TDP activists stage stir demanding arrest of culprits

Tirupati : TDP activist led by P Sudha Reddy, wife of party Chandragiri candidate Pulivarthi Nani, staged a dharna in Tiruchanur on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the attack on Nani.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudha Reddy said the police are yet to arrest those involved in the attack on Nani on Sri Padmavati Mahila University campus when he was returning after inspecting strong room in the University Engineering College.

Sadly, she said, the police arrested TDP activists on the changes of indulging in violence which is a highly condemnable.

Stating that district SP is also not responding, she criticised police apathy in taking action on the attackers.

Meanwhile, CPI (ML) New Democracy state president R Hari Krishna called on Nani and enquired about his condition in SVIMS where Nani was undergoing treatment.

Hari Krishna demanded immediate arrest of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son Mohith Reddy, who is contesting now, who he said were solely responsible for the attack on Nani.

He also warned that Chevireddy family will face serious consequences if they do not stop violence. TDP Puthalapattu MLA candidate Kalikiri Murali Mohan called on Nani at SVIMS Hospital and enquired about his health condition.

Murali said he will take the incident, that is the attack on Nani, to the notice of state Governor if police do not take a proper action on the attackers.