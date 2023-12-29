TDP alleges bureaucrats’ share in illegal mining

Nellore: TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that bureaucrats had a share in the illegal mining and transportation of Quartz from Varadapuram village of Podalakuru mandal.

He lodged a complaint at Nellore rural police station on Thursday, against a few senior officers of their alleged involvement in the illegal mining in government lands at Varadapuram.

Later speaking with the media, Somireddy said that quartz worth hundreds of crores in the government lands in Varadapuram is being looted and criticised that that local officials are remaining silent even after some dangerous explosives were found. Even the orders of High Court on December 7, directing the officials to take immediate steps to check illegal mining, were neglected, he pointed out.

The TDP leader said that he lodged complaint with the local police against Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), Mining Director General, district Collector and district Superintendent of Police (SP). Even after this, if they do not respond, then we will rely on legal recourse,

he added.

Somireddy criticised that Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy had turned Varadapuram into another Kolar Gold Field, by looting quartz deposits in 70 acres worth hundreds of crores of rupees. He questioned as to what happened to the explosive material found near the mining site.