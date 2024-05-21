TDP candidate Parthasarathi confident of big victory

Hindupur(Sri Sathya Sai district): The high percentage of polling registered between 75 and 85 in all the seven Assembly segments of Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency gives the TDP candidate confidence of a victory.

Hindupur TDP MP candidate B K Parthasarathi has his own calculations that the higher percentage of polling reflects on the high anti-incumbency factors ruling the roost in the State as well as in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Speaking to The Hans India, Parthasarathi maintained that the second advantage for him was that almost all Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha constituency are traditional strongholds of the TDP.

He feels that it will be a cake walk for him and that victory to him is a foregone conclusion.

One should understand that in 2019, there was a wave in favour of YSRCP while in 2024, the popularity of the party is at its low. So the party will meet its waterloo and experience an ignonimous defeat, he adds with confidence.

TDP is strong in Hindupur, Penukonda, Raptadu and Kadiri Assembly constituencies and has 50-50 chances in Puttaparthi.

In Dharmavaram, it all depends on the BJP candidate’s popularity as he is an outsider and new to the constituency. The last minute change of candidate by TDP in Madakasira has spoilt the party’s winning chances.

Parthasarathi is a senior TDP leader associated with the party since it’s inception. He served as the erstwhile Anantapur ZP chairman between 1994 and 1999.

He was a popular ZP chairman who proved his mettle through his rural development initiatives. In 1999, he was elected as the Member of Parliament from Hindupur.

He also served as Penukonda MLA after the assassination of Paritala Ravindra. He had been the long serving party president for undivided Anantapur district and post reorganisation of districts, for the Sathya Sai district. He is non-controversial and carries all sections of the party with him.

The party high command has set aside ex-MP Nimmala Kistappa for renomination and had zeroed in on B K Parthasarathi.

Parthasarathi has been working in coordination of all party leaders to strengthen the party in Sathya

Sai district.

He exuded confidence of winning with a comfortable majority. He points out that his YSRCP rival Shantamma is a non-local as she belongs to Bellary. Parthasarathi points out that the shadow of sitting MP Gorantla Madhav is also haunting the constituency. People are disgusted with Madhav’s non-performance and his viral video controversy which lowered the dignity of an MP. The YSRCP MP candidate hailing from Bellary will not serve the purpose of the constituency, Parthasarathi feels.

Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency has total 14,46,496 voters spread over seven Assembly constituencies.