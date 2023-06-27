Live
TDP Demands proper probe into mysterious death of Jr NTRs die hard fan
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of a young fan of Tollywood actor Jr NTR under suspicious circumstances in East Godavari district.
Naidu took to Twitter to demand an impartial probe as hashtag WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR was trending on the microblogging site.
The 23-year-old allegedly died of suicide in Chintaluru in East Godavari district on June 25. The unemployed youth was found hanging. However, several people have raised suspicion over the cause of death.
Photographs of Shyam’s body went viral on social media. Netizens doubted the police version that it was a suicide and alleged that somebody murdered him and made it look like suicide.
Many Twitter users pointed out that Shyam’s feet were touching the ground and that there were no marks around his neck. They were also not ready to believe that he resorted to the extreme step after consuming ganja.
Those who claim to know the family say he was not addicted to ganja. They say he was also not under depression due to lack of a job as there was no pressure from the family.
Shyam was a diehard fan of Jr NTR. The young man had pushed the security persons to hug the actor at a film event in Hyderabad in March this year.
After attending the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s film Das Ka Dhamki, Jr NTR was walking off the stage, surrounded by several security persons. A suddenly pushed the security persons and hugged Jr NTR from behind. The fan looked very emotional. While the actor’s security tried to pull the fan away, Jr NTR stopped them. The actor hugged the fan.
The video had gone viral on social media. It was widely shared since Monday along with the hashtag WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR.
Several TDP leaders have demanded a thorough probe into the death of Shyam.