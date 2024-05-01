134 contestants in fray for ‘2024 polls’ from Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: District Election Officer and Collector A Mallikarjuna informed that after a detailed review and withdrawal process of nominationsnominations, 33 people are contesting for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat and 101 persons for assembly seats, making a total of 134 people in Visakhapatnam district.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday along with Joint Commissioner of Police K Fakeerappa, the District Collector mentioned, “We are strictly implementing model code of conduct and through various raids, seized Rs 13.41 crore in the form of goods and money so far.”

The Collector revealed that cases have been registered in 82 incidents related to violation of model code of conduct and action was taken against 71 employees, who violated the rules. FIRs were registered against 28 people, he informed.

Further, the Collector said 54 FIRs were registered against political parties for their involvement in the violation of the code of conduct.

Also, of the 61 cases related to ordinary citizens, 57 cases were resolved through the complaint redressal cell and four remain pending.

Also, home voting will be facilitated on 7th and 8th of May for those who are above 85 years of age and those with more than 40 percent disability in the district.

He explained that 1,523 people have applied for home voting in the district and arrangements have been made for the same.

A postal ballot voting facility will be provided for the officers and staff participating in the election duties on May 5th, 6th and 7th through the facilitation centre set up in Andhra University.

He clarified that on May 7 and 8, voting will be done through the postal ballot system for those belonging to the police, transport and other essential service departments. A total of 11,221 people have applied for the same and required arrangements will be made, he informed.

Meanwhile, as on April 25, 20,12,373 voters have been registered in the district.

The Joint Commissioner of Police Fakeerappa said as part of the security measures, regular checks are being carried out through five check posts in the district and about 6,000 policemen will be deployed for the smooth conduct of polls in the district.