TDP demands reopening of Thummapala sugar factory

Anakapalli: TDP Anakapalli constituency in-charge and former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana demanded that IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath should resign from his post if efforts are not taken to reopen Thummapala sugar factory.

A rally was held along with sugarcane farmers from Anakapalli town ring road junction to RDO office on Wednesay demanding the immediate reopening of the sugar factory and lifting the ban on black jaggery.

Speaking on the occasion, the former MLA questioned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the promise made on the sugar factory in Anakapalli during his election campaign.

He alleged that the IT Minister was paying more attention to commissions than resolving farmers' problems in his constituency. In the garb of black jaggery, excise department officials were troubling the sugarcane farmers, he said.

About 13,000 sugarcane farmers are losing their livelihood due to the negligence of the IT Minister, criticised Peela Govinda Satyanarayana. He threw a challenge to the Minister whether he is ready for a public discussion on the development of Anakapalli constituency.

A massive rally carrying sugarcanes was held at Anakapalli. Later, the TDP leaders handed over a representation to the AO at the RDO office.

Party leaders K Balaji, M Neela Babu, Malla Surendra, K Murali, MPTC Vijay and other activists participated in the protest.