TDP-Jana Sena likely to announce 100 candidates tomorrow

Hyderabad: TDP and Jana Sena are likely to announce list of about 100 candidates on Wednesday. Wednesday is Panchami and is considered to be auspicious day.

Chandrababu who had returned to Hyderabad from Delhi last week after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been focussing on finalising the list of candidates. He spoke to aspirants who may have to sacrifice their seats as part of alliance and gave some assurances to them and said that should coooperate with official candidates and ensure their victory.

Naidu will be going to Vijayawada today evening and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to meet him at his residence in Vijayawada. It is also being speculated that Pawan may contest for Assembly and Lok Sabha on advise of BJP. In case he wins from Lok Sabha, he may even be inducted into NDA 3.0 cabinet after elections.