TDP-Jana Sena to announce the first list of candidates today

TDP and Jana Sena list to be announced anytime now. Pawan Kalyan has reached the house of Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada. Pawan may contest from Bhimavaram. About 90 to 117 seats likely to be announced. Arrangements for media conference have been made by erecting special tents. All politburo members and senior leaders reached the house of Naidu. The list would be announced at 11.40 am.

Jana Sena BJP together may get 30 Assembly seats. TDP will contest 145 Assembly seats