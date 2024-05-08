TDP, JSP leaders join YSRCP

Rajamahendravaram: Many TDP and Jana Sena party workers from Satellite City (Namavaram) of Rajamahendravaram rural mandal joined the YSRCP in the presence of Rajahmundry Rural YSRCP candidate and minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Tuesday.

The induction took place under the leadership of senior party leader Pilli Subrahmanyam. He said that as many as 500 people have joined the YSRCP, including Vadisela Narayana, Pilli Venkatesh, Gajula Mani, Pitani Govind, Krishna, Gandepalli Ramu, Kotipalli Bhavani, M Satyavathi, Katavarapu Krishnaveni, G Lakshmi, M Anuradha, Pampana Satyanarayana etc., Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna, the minister welcomed them with scarves.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that during Jagan’s rule, every family was given welfare benefits.

He said that every family has received at least one scheme. Jagan should become CM again to continue the welfare and development, and the fruits of the welfare should reach everyone’s home, the Minister said.