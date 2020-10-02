TDP leader Varla Ramaiah alleges worsening law and order in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: TDP senior leader Varla Ramaiah alleged that the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state, in a letter to director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Thursday.

"Law and order deteriorated visibly in the past 16 months, going by how brutal attacks were continuing on Dalits, opposition leaders, temples, social media activists and all sections of dissenting voices in the people," alleged Varla Ramaiah.

He cited several crimes on Dalits to substantiate his assertions. "I Prasad, a Dalit, was humiliated by tonsuring his head in a police station itself in East Godavari district," said Ramaiah. He said the actual perpetrators behind the atrocity on Prasad can be identified if the suspended police sub-inspector Firoz Ali's phone call list is accessed and analysed.

Ramaiah referred to Vikram Domatoti's case, another Dalit from Guntur's Palnadu region.

"It was inspector Durga Prasad that summoned Vikram from Hyderabad. Vikram was made to visit Gurajala police station and was allowed to leave only in the late night hours, which facilitated the assailants to brutally kill him," said the senior TDP leader. Likewise, he also referred to the death of Y Kiran Kumar, another Dalit boy from Chirala who was thrashed by the police which led to his death.