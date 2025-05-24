TDP leaders slam mayor Wasim’s remarks, defend MLA

Kurnool: TDP leaders, including Corporators Janabalam Baba, Balanjaneyulu, Madhusudhan Goud, Royal Madhu, and Youth Spokesperson Sakye Lakshmi Narasimha, criticized Mayor Wasim for making “provocative” statements after MLA Daggubati Prasad raised concerns about corruption in the Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

At a press conference, Janabalam Baba clarified that Daggubati spoke only about corruption and never mentioned minorities.

He accused the Mayor of twisting the issue to avoid accountability, saying even YSRCP corporators had earlier raised similar concerns.

Baba questioned high-value vehicle purchases and asserted that the Mayor’s attempts to silence criticism were politically motivated. He defended Daggubati’s political record, highlighting his rapid rise and commitment to reforming the corporation. He warned against communalising corruption issues and urged the Mayor to prove his honesty if he had nothing to hide.