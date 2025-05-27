TDP Mahanadu 2025: Lokesh lauds party workers for their contribution

Minister Nara Lokesh has expressed his deep respect for every worker who has steadfastly supported the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), acknowledging their contributions during the opening of TDP Mahanadu 2025 in Kadapa.

Speaking at the event, Lokesh emphasised that the strength of the party lies in its dedicated workers, who remain committed to the party's ideals without compromising their principles. He praised the foundational vision set forth by the late NTR, stating that the ongoing fight of TDP workers, who proudly wave the yellow flag, serves as his inspiration.

Lokesh reaffirmed that the TDP is the only political party established with the singular aim of serving the Telugu people. He highlighted the party’s resilience, noting that facing opposition and navigating political power dynamics is not unfamiliar to them.

He further pointed out the necessity for the party to evolve in accordance with contemporary times, while reiterating that the self-respect of the Telugu people remains a core principle of the TDP.