Live
- COVID-19 Cases Rise in Karnataka, School Reopening May Be Delayed
- FM Sitharaman to meet captains of industry on GST reforms
- Two Karnataka BJP MLAs expelled for 6 years for 'anti-party activities'
- Chandrababu Naidu Urges Abolition of Rs. 500 and Other High-Value Notes to Curb Corruption
- Cashew farmers in TN's Nagapattinam face 50 pc yield loss due to unseasonal rains, pests
- Wordle Answer Today (May 27, 2025): Puzzle #1438 Hints and Solution
- Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes: Deets Inside
- Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Demonetisation of High-Value Notes to Tackle Corruption
- 18 Maoists surrender in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh
- Samsung Galaxy A57 Leak Hints at Exynos 1680 Chipset, Launch Likely in 2026
TDP Mahanadu 2025: Lokesh lauds party workers for their contribution
Minister Nara Lokesh has expressed his deep respect for every worker who has steadfastly supported the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), acknowledging their contributions during the opening of TDP Mahanadu 2025 in Kadapa.
Minister Nara Lokesh has expressed his deep respect for every worker who has steadfastly supported the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), acknowledging their contributions during the opening of TDP Mahanadu 2025 in Kadapa.
Speaking at the event, Lokesh emphasised that the strength of the party lies in its dedicated workers, who remain committed to the party's ideals without compromising their principles. He praised the foundational vision set forth by the late NTR, stating that the ongoing fight of TDP workers, who proudly wave the yellow flag, serves as his inspiration.
Lokesh reaffirmed that the TDP is the only political party established with the singular aim of serving the Telugu people. He highlighted the party’s resilience, noting that facing opposition and navigating political power dynamics is not unfamiliar to them.
He further pointed out the necessity for the party to evolve in accordance with contemporary times, while reiterating that the self-respect of the Telugu people remains a core principle of the TDP.