TDP Membership Registration Program Launched in Across Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has officially kicked off its membership registration program in 175 assembly constituencies throughout Andhra Pradesh. The program was inaugurated by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at the party's central office in Mangalagiri.
During the launch event, Naidu renewed his own party membership, paying tribute to the legacy of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), a beloved figure in the Telugu film industry and Indian politics. The initiative aims to strengthen the party's grassroots presence and encourage greater public participation in its activities.
Party leaders are optimistic that the membership drive will bolster TDP’s influence in the state ahead of the upcoming elections, as they seek to reconnect with their supporter base and attract new members.