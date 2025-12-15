After UNESCO meet, Delhi's Red Fort to reopen for visitors from Tuesday

The historic Red Fort complex in Delhi will reopen for general visitors from Tuesday, according to a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The 17th-century fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been closed to the public since December 5.

The Red Fort hosted the 20th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage from December 8 to December 13.

''It was closed from December 5-14 in view of the event. And, it remains closed today, December 15, being a Monday. The fort will reopen for visitors from Tuesday onwards,'' the ASI official told PTI.

The Mughal-era monument, in Old Delhi, is a popular tourist attraction which receives heavy footfall every day.

The famous Chandni Chowk market lies opposite the imposing landmark.

Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan as the palace of his capital, Shahjahanabad, the complex is famous for its massive fortified walls. Its construction was completed over a span of ten years, between 1638 and 1648.

The key meeting of UNESCO was held under heightened security at the Red Fort complex, as it took place nearly a month after the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed 15 people and injured more than two dozen.

A delegate entering the historic complex from the Chandni Chowk side had to go through a labyrinthine set of security barricades before heading past the heavily guarded Lahori Gate area to gain admission to the venue of the UNESCO meet that was held in India for the first time.

Security personnel still keep a hawk eye on both the perimeter and inner premises of the monument.

Over the past week, many foreign and domestic tourists, and locals alike, could be seen taking pictures of the fort or selfies from the Chandni Chowk street side, with the Red Fort being shut for general visitors.