TDP MLAs complain to speaker in minister Merugu Nagarjuna's remarks

TDP MLAs complained to the Speaker against Minister Merugu Nagarjuna against the minister's comments on TDP MLA Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. He demanded that the minister's comments should be taken back. The leaders expressed their anger at the ruling party for mentioning the birth of the members and demanded the dismissal of Merugu Nagarjuna from the cabinet.



While the TDP MLAs were in the Speaker's Chamber, Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy came there and said that Minister Merugu Nagarjuna did not make such comments. MLA Payyavula Keshav, who responded immediately, suggested checking the records and demanded that Merugu should be dismissed from the ministry if he did not apologize. When the House resumed, TDP MLAs mentioned Merugu's comments in the House.



TDP MLA Balaveeranjaneya Swamy demanded action against Minister Nagarjuna for speaking offensively about his birth. However. Minister Merugu Nagarjuna countered the MLA's comments. He said that he did not say anything wrong in the assembly. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that he spoke irresponsibly and challenged Nagarjuna saying that if it is proved that the minister did not say those words to him, he will resign from the post of MLA. In this order, there was a war of words between MLA Swamy and the ministers.