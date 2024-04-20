TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra writes to ECI, briefs current situation in AP

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India (ECI), TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has expressed his concerns over the lack of transparency in the conduction of elections in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the alleged misuse of the police administration and targetting NDA alliance partners and further their electoral prospects.

Ravindra Kumar accused police of harassing and arresting political opponents of the YSRCP. He mentioned the attempts to arrest TDP candidate Sri Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, who filed his nomination for the Vijayawada (Central) Assembly seat.

The MP also highlighted an incident involving Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, where a roadshow was conducted PM in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He alleged that the police launched a reign of terror, arresting and torturing individuals to implicate political opponents.

Ravindra Kumar called on the ECI to intervene and ensure a level playing field in the elections. He requested independent reports from Special Police Observers/Election Observers or a special ECI team to examine the functioning of the police in Vijayawada. The MP emphasized the need for fair and transparent elections in Andhra Pradesh to prevent the electoral process from becoming a mockery of democracy.

The letter highlights the ongoing challenges faced by opposition parties in the state and raises important questions about the integrity of the electoral process. The ECI's response to these concerns will be crucial in ensuring free and fair elections in Andhra Pradesh.







