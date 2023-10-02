TDP organises Maha March

Rajamahendravaram: Protesting the arrest of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, a Maha March was held at Tadepalligudem on Sunday. Thousands of TDP leaders and activists from all over the district participated in the demonstration, defying police restrictions. Tadepalligudem constituency TDP in-charge Valavala Mallikarjuna Rao (Babji), party district president KS Jawahar, Eluru

district president Ganni Veeranjaneyu, former Tanuku MLA Arumilli Radhakrishnamurthy and others led this grand demonstration from the office of State TDP executive secretary Gorrela Sridhar at Tadepalligudem.

Even though the police tried to stop them, the TDP leaders rejected their restrictions and moved on. At one stage of the stampede, Tadepalligudem TDP in-charge Babji fell down and sustained minor injuries.

TDP activists raised slogans demanding immedeiate release of Naidu. From Jayalakshmi Theatre, the demonstration moved for three kilometres to SV Ranga Rao’s statue at the Housing

Board via Four Roads Junction and RTC bus stand.

TDP politburo members Pithani Satyanarayana, National General Secretary Nimmala Ramanaidu, and others were detained by the police and stopped from coming to Tadepalligudem to participate in the demonstration