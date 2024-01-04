TDP pays tribute to Savitribai Phule in Kurnool

Live
Just In
Telugu Desam Party and various unions paid tribute to the great social reformer and educationist, Savitribai Phule, and acknowledged her contribution towards women's education and empowerment in Kurnool
Speaking at the event, Satram Ramakrishnudu highlighted the importance of education in transforming society and praised Savitribai Phule's efforts in breaking barriers and bringing education to marginalized sections of society. He emphasized the need to continue her work and ensure that every child, irrespective of their caste or gender, has access to quality education.
The event also saw the distribution of educational materials and scholarships to deserving students from economically weaker backgrounds. Various cultural programs, including skits and songs, were performed to honor the life and achievements of Savitribai Phule.
President BT Naidu, in his closing remarks, urged everyone to draw inspiration from Savitribai Phule and work towards creating an inclusive society where education is a fundamental right for all. He emphasized the need to continue the fight against discrimination and empower women through education and opportunities.
The event concluded with a pledge taken by all attendees to carry forward the legacy of Savitribai Phule and contribute to building a more equal and just society.