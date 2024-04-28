Warangal: BJP dividing the nation on communal lines says Srihari

Warangal : “The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections will decide the fate of the nation,” Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari said.

Speaking to media persons along with the Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate Dr Kadiyam Kavya in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he said that the existence of democracy is under severe threat due to BJP’s anti-people policies. “Hook or crook, the BJP is trying to retain power by dividing people on communal lines,” Srihari said.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to tarnish the image of the Congress by terming its Paanch Nyay declaration as “Muslim League Manifesto” which is uncalled-for,” Srihari said. “It’s alarming that the BJP has plans to do away with the reservations. The BJP at the Centre, which failed to create employment, is in fact retrenching by privatising public sector units (PSUs),” Srihari alleged.



Moreover, Srihari held KCR responsible for the Medigadda Barrage, a component of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), fiasco. Referring to the phone tapping, Srihari accused KCR of making officials scapegoats.



“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will abide by his promise of releasing funds for crop loan waiver by August 15. The MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga who is up against Congress’ policies will change his mind after the Lok Sabha elections,” he asserted.



The Congress MLA assured that the party’s candidate Dr Kavya has an action plan for the development of the seven Assembly segments in Warangal Lok Sabha constituency.

