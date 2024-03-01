TDP seeks strong candidate for Sarvepalli

Nellore: Sarvepalli constituency has turned most prestigious for TDP which is scouting for a suitable candidate. Though the senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has been aspiring for the ticket to take on his arch rival and agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, it is learnt that names of two other senior leaders — Pellakuru Srinivasulu Reddy of Inamadugu village of Kovuru mandal and Anam Venkataramana Reddy of Rajupalem village of Nellore Rural mandal — are under active consideration.

Pellakuru Srinivasulu Reddy, a close follower of TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, had tried for Kovuru ticket twice in 2014 and 2019 but was denied for various reasons. Sources disclosed that Srinivasulu Reddy was trying for ticket either from Kovuru and Sarvepalli constituencies. Reddy worked as election in-charge for Sarvepalli constituency in 2019 elections.

Two days ago. Srinivasulu Reddy met Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy at his residence and expressed his desire to contest in 2024 elections. Prabhakar Reddy is reportedly proposing the candidature of his wife Prasanthi Reddy from Kovuru constituency as TDP candidate.

Anam Venkataramana Ramanarayana Reddy had unsuccessfully contested from Nellore Rural constituency in 2009 elections on Praja Rajyam Party ticket.

Meanwhile, after discussing with some important leaders over winning chances in Sarvepalli constituency, TDP is learnt have come to the conclusion that it should opt for a strong candidate in place of former MLA Chandramohan Mohan Reddy in 2024 elections. It may be recalled that after formation of TDP in 1983 it won four times and lost the election four times. Chennareddy Penchal Reddy in (1983), Eeduru Ramakrishna Reddy (1985), Somireddy Chandramohan Mohan Reddy (1994 and 1999) won the seat on TDP ticket.