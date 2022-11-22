TDP seeks Z-Category security to liquor scam accused Sarath

Nellore: TDP state spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy urged the Union government to immediately provide Z-Category security to P Sarath Chandra Reddy, kin of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, as he is likely to face a threat comparable to former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy. He expressed suspicion that a link between the Delhi liquor scam and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence at Tadepalli has been established.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ramana Reddy alleged that there were links between Sarath Reddy, an accused in the Delhi liquor scam, and the YSR family and cited the meeting between Sarath and Chandargiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy at Delhi on Monday.

Pointing out that Bhaskar Reddy is close to the YSR family, Venkata Ramana Reddy demanded an explanation from the ruling party on what was discussed between the two and whether Sarath was threatened with dire consequences if involvement of the party leaders was spilled.

He said Sarath Chandra Reddy's safety was crucial in establishing the nexus between the two groups of the liquor scam and alleged that MLAs and ministers are part of the liquor mafia in Andhra Pradesh. He requested that CBI and ED expand their probe to Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP leader said Adhan Distilleries is the main link in the Delhi liquor scam and it is a suitcase company run by the Aurobindo family in support of YSR family. Ramana Reddy reminded that Aurobindo was charge-sheeted by the ED in Jagati Publications run by the YSR family and the case is presently in trial in Hyderabad. Sarath Chandra Reddy is one of the accused in the case, he said, and questioned how the Adhan company got a hand loan of Rs 100 crore and who invested the money in a firm that was hardly two-years-old.

The TDP leader released a video during the press conference as proof of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's meeting with Sarath Chandra Reddy in Delhi while questioning ED how it allowed the meeting. He said that TDP has already established the link between the Delhi liquor scam and 'Tadepalli Palace'.