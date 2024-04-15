TDP sees heavy influx in Kadapa

Kadapa: In a series of events, several families have joined the TDP in Kadapa on Sunday. 70 families joined the TDP under the leadership of SV Subbareddy at Bharat Nagar in 12th division. Another 70 families joined the party in 40th division of Bhawani Nagar in the city, led by Srujan and RC Obul Reddy. TDP politburo member R Srinivasa Reddy and Kadapa constituency candidate R Madhavi welcomed the new members into the party.

Another 70 families of Muslim community have joined TDP in 37th division of Almaspeta circle under the leadership of Johar Basha and Javed Basha. They were welcomed into the party by R Srinivasa Reddy and other leaders. TDP district president R Srinivasa Reddy and leaders paid tributes to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the new Collector office here on Sunday.