TDP stages protest against govt over hike in RTC fares, detained

Amaravati: The opposition Telugu Desam party on Saturday have called for a dharna against the Andhra Pradesh State government's hike in RTC charges. Several leaders, workers and activists hit the streets and bus stand demanding to withdraw the decision taken by the government. The leaders staged protests at Gannavaram mandal bus stand and allegedly stopped the RTC buses coming out of the station.

Police reached the spot and took the protestors into the custody. Similarly the TDP along with other party leaders staged sit in at Kadapa bus stand demanding the same. The police reached the spot and detained the protestors, shifted them to nearby police station.

In the same way TDP leaders in collaboration with other party leaders too staged a dharna in Pulivendela bus stand demanding the government to take back its decision on RTC fares. Police arrested them and shifted them to police station.