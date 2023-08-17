TDP will return to power in 2024, asserts Naidu

Yeditha (Konaseema district): TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party will return to power in the State in the next Assembly polls in 2024.

“Within six months, this psycho-government will fall and our government will come to power and I will establish Rythu Rajyam,” he said.

Naidu assured to solve all the problems of farmers once the TDP is re-elected to power. He said that as the son of a farmer he was aware of the problems being faced by the farming community.

Naidu addressed farmers and weavers at a Rachabanda programme held at Yeditha village in Mandapeta constituency. He said that in 2014 prior to taking charge as the Chief Minister, he had ensured that the seven mandals affected by Polavaram project were merged in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP chief came down heavily on the YSRCP government for “destroying” the Polavaram project. Alleging that “reverse governance” was taking place in the State during the last four years, he said the tail-end areas were not receiving irrigation water due to the poor maintenance of canals.

Naidu pointed out that during the TDP rule, the responsibilities of canal management and water distribution were handed over to farmers’ associations and they were handled efficiently.

With great foresight, water schemes like Purushottapatnam, Chagalanadu, Pushkara and Pattiseema were taken up to provide water to Rayalaseema and Visakhapatnam also. He criticised the YSRCP government for ruining all of them with mismanagement and due to lack of awareness.

“Has the life of a single farmer improved under the Jagan Reddy’s rule,” Naidu asked the farmers.

The per capita debt of farmers in the country is Rs 74,000 and in AP it is Rs 2.4 lakh. He said that the crop procurement system was spoiled with the establishment of RBKs. He lambasted the Jagan government for adopting unilateral policies which are detrimental to the interests of farmers.

Enquiring the coconut farmers if they were happy under the current dispensation in the State, Naidu recalled that earlier the TDP government had taken decisions for the benefit of coconut farmers following the suggestions of former Lok Sabha Speaker late GMC Balayogi. Naidu said the TDP has made Godavari Delta a hub for aquaculture.

The TDP chief expressed concern over the State government hiking the water charges and electricity tariff several times. The YSRCP government’s policies have driven the sectors of agriculture and aquaculture on to the ventilators, he said.

Naidu promised to take measures to restore the past glory to farmers. He assured plenty of electricity to farmers and households by setting up several solar, hydel and wind power units. The power tariff will not be increased under any circumstances.

He announced that when the TDP returns to power, Anna Canteens will be re-established in all mandals to provide food to the poor. Handloom worker Sattibabu, farmers V Srinivas, Kovvuri Suryaprakash Reddy and others explained their difficulties to Naidu at the Ratchabanda.

Sattibabu said that 250 weavers’ families live in Yeditha village.

However, the YSRCP government was providing financial assistance to only 35 people.

Responding on the issue, Naidu challenged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Yeditha village to secure the first hand information on how much help is being received by each family. Naidu has made it clear that he will announce a new policy before Dasara for the welfare of handloom workers.