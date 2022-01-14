TDP youth leader Paritala Sriram tests positive for coronavirus asks followers to undergo tests

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing rapidly from the last week. In recent times, many political celebrities along with the commoners have been affected by the corona. Andhra Pradesh Minister Kodali Nani and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.



Meanwhile, another TDP youth leader, Paritala Sriram, was diagnosed with coronavirus. He revealed this through his Twitter handle. Sriram recently visited the Dharmavaram constituency in the Anantapur district with his mother.

'I was diagnosed positive with slight symptoms on corona tests and would like to inform all our well-wishers, media friends, TDP leaders, and activists who have met me over the last few days to be careful undergo tests," Paritala Shriram tweeted.

On the other hand, Anantapur has recorded 230 corona-positive cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,59,214. There are currently 808 active cases in the district and 1,57,313 conquered the corona and 1,093 were dead by the covid. Authorities are advising people to be vigilant in the wake of rising corona cases in the district.