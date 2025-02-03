Teacher suspended for making students clean car

Rajamahendravaram: A school assistant was suspended in East Godavari district for allegedly making students clean her car. District collector P Prasanthi issued suspension orders against D Suseela, an English teacher at the MPUP School in Venkataapuram Panchayat of Rangampeta mandal, citing irresponsible behaviour.

The action was taken after it was confirmed that the teacher engaged students in personal chores, violating AP Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1964. The District Education Officer issued the suspension order following a thorough investigation by education department officials. Authorities reiterated that such misconduct would not be tolerated and assured strict measures to uphold student welfare.