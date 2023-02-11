Teachers told to adopt latest teaching methods for better results

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy called upon the teachers to adopt latest teaching methodologies in the field of education to get better results. Addressing the headmasters, MEOs and Principals in the district at a meeting held here on Friday, he said that the role of teachers in making the students confident was important. Stating that the teachers were the builders of good society, he said if they neglect students, they cannot grow in their life.

If the teachers teach lessons effectively as per the lesson plan, they will find a place in the lives of students which cannot be seen in any other profession. It is important to focus on dull students and explain them till they understand the concepts. Recalling that the SSC pass percentage was only 58 per cent last year, the teachers have a big task before them of ensuring 100 per cent pass percentage this time by preparing the students in a planned manner, the Collector said.

More focus should be laid on those students, who fall under C and D categories based on their understanding of the subject and to bring confidence in them that they too can pass the examinations, he stated. The Byju's tabs provided by the government for Class-VIII students should be used to make the understanding of subjects easier in Classes IX and X.

The Collector asked the teachers to concentrate on enhancing the communication skills among students which will help them in attaining their goals. Special care has to be taken to provide nutritious food to students, who were found malnourished and if necessary donors help has to be taken. He congratulated the Principal of Venkatagiri BC residential school for taking special care in providing additional eggs and chikkis to 640 malnourished students who could come out of the problem in 45 days.

He asked the District Education Officer Dr V Sekhar to provide Byju's tabs to the contract faculty working in AP Tribal welfare schools.