Teachers urged to come up with suggestions

Rajamahendravaram: Director of State School Education V Vijay Rama Raju urged teachers to come forward with practical suggestions to strengthen school education across the state.

Speaking at zonal-level a workshop on ‘Strengthening Schools’ held on Tuesday at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram, he emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to implement reforms effectively.

The workshop saw participation from education department officials of the erstwhile East Godavari district, MEOs, and cluster headmasters. Prominent officials, including East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi, Kakinada district collector S Shanmohan, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district collector R Mahesh Kumar, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg, and Regional Joint Director of School Education G Nagamani were present.

During the seminar, officials at the district, division, and cluster levels received training and orientation on key reforms to improve the education system.

Vijay Rama Raju emphasized the need to establish high schools in locations where upper primary schools have students from grades 6 to 8, based on student numbers. He insisted on the mandatory establishment of a model primary school in every village, highlighting the essential support of district administration in achieving this goal.

He stated that the core objective of the New Education Policy (NEP) is to take steps toward reforms that integrate creativity with students’ academic performance.