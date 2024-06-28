Telangana Governor Radhakrishnan to meet AP CM Chandrababu as part of courtesy

Live
Highlights
Telangana Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has arrived in the state of Andhra Pradesh for a scheduled meeting with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Radhakrishnan reached Gannavaram Airport today where he was warmly welcomed by several senior officials, including Guntur RDO Srikar.
Following his reception at the airport, Telangana Governor Radhakrishnan proceeded to the residence of CM Chandrababu in Undavalli by road. The meeting between the two leaders is said to be as part of courtesy and expected to focus on matters of mutual interest and collaboration between the two states.
Governor Radhakrishnan's visit to Andhra Pradesh underscores the importance of fostering strong ties and communication between neighbouring states.
