Telangana govt announces ex-gratia for Kurnool bus accident victims

The Telangana government has announced compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in a bus accident near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

It has been declared that Rs. 5 lakh will be provided to the families of Telangana citizens who died in the incident, along with Rs. 2 lakh for those injured.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured that improved medical care will be offered to the injured.

