Live
- Minister Nara Lokesh promotes investment in AP in Australia
- South Indian Movies Streaming This Week: Lokah, They Call Him OG, Nadikar & More
- CPI(M) confirms PM SHRI pact, Cong criticises Vijayan govt’s move
- Dude Day 7 Box Office Collection: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Crosses ₹56.55 Cr in 1 Week | Strong Run in Tamil Nadu
- Kurnool Bus Accident: Over 20 Dead, Pawan Kalyan Orders Safety Action
- Microsoft Revives Clippy as AI-Powered ‘Mico’: A Nostalgic Return with Modern Intelligence
- Amla Benefits for Skin and Hair | Natural Tips for Healthy Hair & Glowing Skin
- Neha Sharma stuns in breezy blue ensemble
- Hebah Patel showcases her timeless charm
- Kurnool bus fire tragedy turns devastating: Over 20 feared dead, entire family from Nellore among victims
Telangana govt announces ex-gratia for Kurnool bus accident victims
Highlights
The Telangana government has announced compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in a bus accident near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.
The Telangana government has announced compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in a bus accident near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.
It has been declared that Rs. 5 lakh will be provided to the families of Telangana citizens who died in the incident, along with Rs. 2 lakh for those injured.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured that improved medical care will be offered to the injured.
Next Story