Telugu Desam Party Gains Support as Mudhiraj Community Leaders Join

In a significant development, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has welcomed prominent members of the Mudiraj community into its fold, signaling a strategic move ahead of the upcoming elections. State president of Andhra Pradesh Mudiraj Sangha, Krishnamohan Mudiraj, along with members of the Mudiraj State Committee, joined the TDP in a ceremony held at the Vijayawada Parliament office in Guru Nanak Colony.
The event, attended by TDP leader NTR district Mudiraj BC Sadhikaraka Samiti president Dontala Buchiramaiah, saw over 200 Mudirajs donning TDP scarves in a show of solidarity. Parliamentary candidate Keshineni Shivnath emphasized the TDP's commitment to uplifting marginalized sections of society, highlighting the party's focus on addressing community needs.
The support from Mudiraj community leaders, including Tiruvuru Constituency Mudiraj Sangha Adhyaka, underscores a growing alliance between the TDP and key community stakeholders, setting the stage for a dynamic political landscape in Vijayawada.