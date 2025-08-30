Telugu Language Day celebrated at Anantha Lakshmi School

Anantapur: Telugu Language Day celebrations were held at Anantha Lakshmi School near Itikalapalli.

Speaking on the occasion, school chairman Anantha Ramudu said that we will celebrate Gidugu Ramamurthy’s birth anniversary as Mother Language Day and praised Gidugu Ramamurthy’s services to the mother language. He said that no matter how many languages we are proficient in, we should not forget our mother language.

Later, vice chairman Ramesh Naidu said that even though Sri Krishna Devaraya knew many languages, he also wrote many works in Telugu language, and conveyed the greatness of the Telugu language.

Later, the children entertained everyone by dressing up as Telugu Mother, Sri Krishna Devaraya, and various poets and impressed everyone with a dance performance.

School CAO Narasimha Rao, Principal Shalini, teaching staff and students participated in the programme.