Temporary augmentation of trains with additional coaches
Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of waitlisted passengers, the Railway Board decided to augment a few trains with additional coaches.

As part of it, Visakhapatnam –Brahamapur – Visakhapatnam express (18526/18525) will be augmented with two general seating coaches till April 30.

Visakhapatnam – Raipur - Visakhapatnam passenger express (58528/58527) will be augmented with one general seating coach till April 30.

Visakhapatnam – Koraput – Visakhapatnam passenger express (58538/58537) will be augmented with one general seating coach from till April 30.

Visakhapatnam –Brahamapur – Visakhapatnam passenger express (58532/58531) will be augmented with one general seating coach till April 30.

Visakhapatnam–Bhawanipatna–Visakhapatnam passenger express (58504/58503) will be augmented with one general seating coach till April 30. Passengers are requested to make use of these services.

