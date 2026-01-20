Ten injured as bus overturns

Rajamahendravaram: A private travels bus overturned on the National Highway near Chebrolu in Gollaprolu mandal on Monday morning, leaving ten people injured. According to police, the bus was traveling from Srikakulam toward Bhimavaram. The accident took place when the bus hit a cutout located on the side of the highway. Police officials noted that the driver applied sudden brakes, which caused the vehicle to skid into a nearby field and overturn.

There were 24 passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident. CI Srinivas and his staff arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations. The injured passengers were shifted to the Pithapuram Government Hospital for medical treatment.