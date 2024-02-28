The tenth anniversary of Hanumachshastri was celebrated in a grand event organized by Dr. Janamaddi at the C.P. Brown Memorial Library in Kadapa. The event was attended by various dignitaries including Acharya Chinta Sudhakar, Vice Chancellor of Yogivemana University. The chief guest praised the efforts of Hanumachshastri in building the Brown Library and vowed to continue supporting its development.

Acharya YP Venkata Subbaiah, Registrar of Yogivemana University, highlighted Hanumachshastri's journey from a teacher to a renowned writer in the field of literature. Dr. Navra Rama Reddy gave a speech on 'Avadhana Vaibhavam' emphasizing the uniqueness of the Avadhana process in Telugu literature.

The event also featured speeches by Dr. Confused Hazarathaiah on the creative writing of Rara and chartered accountant Sadhu Gopalakrishna on various humorous topics. The guests were felicitated and the meeting was moderated by Dr. Bhootapuri Gopalakrishna Shastri and Dr. Chintakunta Siva Reddy.

The event was attended by faculty members from Yogivemana University, junior assistants from the CP Brown Research Center, staff, and students from Srihari Degree College and Balavikas School. Overall, the event was a success with the presence of various scholars and enthusiasts from the literary community.