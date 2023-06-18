The silence of the middle-class intellectuals is the strength of the criminals Pawan Kalyan in Kakinada

KAKINADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said that because the middle-class intellectuals are silent on the illegalities, criminal politicians are gaining strength. Addressing a public meeting in Kakinada on Sunday night, Pawan criticized the rowdy rule in the state. Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy accused the people of being cruel to the people and committing illegalities.

He said that middle-class intellectuals stand in queues for hours for movie tickets but do not pay attention to the vote. He asked that no one should vote for NOTA out of disdain for politics and give those votes to Jana Sena to strengthen him. He criticized that the peaceful cities of Kakinada and Visakhapatnam have become havens for criminals under the rule of YSRCP and that illegal trafficking of ganja and drugs is going on on a large scale.

He called on the Janasena activists to post videos and photos with hashtags on social media about the illegal activities of the followers of Kakinada MLA Chandrasekhara Reddy. These should be tagged to Union Home Minister, AP DGP, and Janasena office. Just like what was done in the past about the bad condition of roads in AP, the facts in this matter should be made viral all over the country. He said that if the political leaders who rule with criminal attitudes are left, the state will be further destroyed.

Pawan wished that the people of all castes should be well in the state and that the youth should act beyond caste. He said that education and job opportunities are gone in the state. He said that Andhra Pradesh is second in the country in illegal human trafficking. Pawan Kalyan has alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy and his followers are ready to spend hundreds of crores of money to defeat him wherever he contests in the next election.

He said that the government, which has not given money to even a single contractor in corporations and municipalities, is looting thousands of crores of rupees to Reddy's social class contractors.