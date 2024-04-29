Aparna Dixit seeks divine blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Mumbai: Aparna Dixit, who's known for her roles in shows like 'Porus', 'Laal Ishq', and 'Bepanah Pyaar', visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Aparna, who enjoys one million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures from her holy pilgrimage.

The photos show her wearing a green saree, paired with a mustard blouse. She opted for a no-makeup look, with her hair tied in a ponytail. There is an 'Om' tika on her forehead and a rudraksh wrapped around her wrist.

"Mahakal darshan...Bhasm aarti on a Monday morning... What a divine experience," she captioned the post.

Actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

On the work front, Aparna is currently seen as Devi Dhamini in the show 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'.