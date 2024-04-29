Live
- Global advanced smartwatch market likely to see 15 pc annual growth in 2024
- Seven Japanese varsities sign MoUs with Jindal Global University
- Malavika Mohanan reveals her dream role
- Telangana CM's first reaction after Delhi summons on fake video case
- Sriramulu is doing politics of convenience: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Rainbow Children's Clinic and BirthRight Clinic Opens in Hennur, Bengaluru
- Priyadarshi to star in quirky romantic tale
- Sharvari Wagh steals spotlight with stunning appearance
- Director Malli Ankam unveils insights into Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’
- Indian Official Accused Of Orchestrating Attack On Khalistani Terrorist In the US
Just In
Aparna Dixit seeks divine blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
Aparna Dixit, who's known for her roles in shows like 'Porus', 'Laal Ishq', and 'Bepanah Pyaar', visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.
Mumbai: Aparna Dixit, who's known for her roles in shows like 'Porus', 'Laal Ishq', and 'Bepanah Pyaar', visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.
Aparna, who enjoys one million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures from her holy pilgrimage.
The photos show her wearing a green saree, paired with a mustard blouse. She opted for a no-makeup look, with her hair tied in a ponytail. There is an 'Om' tika on her forehead and a rudraksh wrapped around her wrist.
"Mahakal darshan...Bhasm aarti on a Monday morning... What a divine experience," she captioned the post.
Actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.
On the work front, Aparna is currently seen as Devi Dhamini in the show 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'.