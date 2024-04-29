HM Amit Shah's doctored video: Delhi Police summons three Telangana Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Delhi Police on Monday summoned Telangana Congress social media in-charge, state coordinator and spokesperson in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over reservation.

A team of Delhi Police reached Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, and served notice on party's social media in-charge Manne Satish, state coordinator Naveen Pettem and spokesperson Asma Tasleem. The notice has been reportedly served under section 91/160 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier, sources said that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has also been summoned to appear before Delhi Police IFSO's Cyber Crime Unit on May 1 in connection with the doctored video of HM Shah, where his statement indicating a commitment to abolishing reservation quotas for Muslims in the state, was changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

Sources told IANS that CM Reddy has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has asked Satish to appear before the department's Special Cell on May 1 for investigation into a case registered on April 28.

The Congress leaders have been asked to provide information about the video tweeted/re-tweeted by them on their X handle.

They have also been told to bring mobile phone/ laptop/ tablet or any other electronic device used to create/upload/tweet the video.

They have also been directed to also bring electronic devices used to record the video before uploading and tweeting the same.

Delhi Police registered a case under IPC sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, 171G read with 66-C IT Act.

The video of a speech delivered by Home Minister Amit Shah at Siddipet in Telangana's Medak district at a BJP election rally on April 25 was allegedly doctored and circulated on social media.