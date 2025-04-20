Thousands participate in ‘Run for Jesus’ rally

Vijayawada: Thousands of Christians took part in the ‘Run for Jesus’, a peace rally organised on Saturday in Vijayawada on the occasion of Easter. The rally was jointly organised by Andhra Pradesh Federation of Telugu Churches and various Christian organisations in the city.

It was flagged off in a grand and joyful manner by Bishop Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignor Rev Father Muvvala Prasad, CSI Bishop Cornelius, Bethel Ministries and Bible College President and Director Rev Pastor Salluri Jayakumar Babu and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishops Raja Rao stated that Christians across the world observe Good Friday and Easter with deep faith and devotion. He said that Jesus Christ bore the cross and sacrificed his life for the redemption of humanity and resurrected on the third day. The ‘Run for Jesus’ event is being conducted with great devotion to commemorate this act of salvation.

Monsignor Rev Father Muvvala Prasad said the number of participants in the peace rally is increasing over the years. He said the peace rally was initially launched at 30 locations in 2011 and not it started at 600 locations. He stressed the need for Christians to stand united, especially at a time when attacks against Christians by religious extremists are increasing. The rally began at the premises of St Paul’s Cathedral near Benz Circle and passed through Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Siddhartha College, Mother Teresa Circle and Srikhamani Center and concluded at the CSI Church of St Paul’s Basilica near the State Guest House. State Coordinator of ‘Run for Jesus’ Rev Pastor Bellamkonda Shivaji Raju, Convener Rev Pastor Praveen Seelam, Federation of Telugu Churches representatives Father Muvvala Prasad and others led the rally.