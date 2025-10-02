Thousands witness Kalaralu procession

Ongole: Thousands of devotees participated in the Kalaralu processions, a unique tradition in Ongole, as part of the Dasara celebrations on Tuesday night. The Nagarotsav continued until Wednesday afternoon, when they met at the Dargah centre and returned to their respective temples after Mangala Harati.

Kalaram, an idol of the deity made with Panchaloha and used in the midnight procession in the place of the god or goddess in the sanctum sanctorum, as part of the Dasara celebrations.

On the night of Durgashtami, the Kanakadurga Kalaram from the Poleramma and Kanakadurga temple at Balajiraopet, the Kalikadevi Kalaram from the Kalika temple at Eemanipalem, and the Nrisimha Swamy Kalaram from the Lakshmi Nrisimha Swamy temple at the BVS hall participated in the procession.

As the deities passed through the streets, thousands of families offered Puja and Harathi even after midnight.

At around noon on Wednesday, the three Kalarams reached the Mastan Dargah centre, facing each other, and the priests from the three temples offered Mangala Harathi to the other deities.

Later, the artistes, dressed in various attire, including Kali and Durga, performed the act of Rakshasasamharam before the Kalarams headed to their own temples. On Wednesday, the organisers and police department made arrangements for the procession of the Balatripurasundari Devi Kalaram from Balatripurasundari Devi temple at Kothapatnam bus stand, Parvati Devi Kalaram from Pataleswara Swami Parvati Devi temple at Gantapalem, and Mahishasura Mardhani Kalaram from Vijayadurga temple at Kesavaswamipet on Maharnavami night, in the same model they did on Tuesday night.