Three AP women felicitated by Central Minister

Tadepalli: Three women from Andhra Pradesh - Yavarna Santi and Neteti Manga of Datti Rajeru mandal in Vizianagaram district, and Kallapalli Sumati of Kotturu mandal in Srikakulam district - were felicitated by Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh at Bhim Auditorium of Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.

The three women were among the 75 persons, who were selected across the country after they completed 100 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and all of them were provided training in various skills. The three women from Andhra Pradesh were given training in computer skills.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, principal secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, special commissioner Shanthipriya Pandey and EGS director P Chinna Tataiah congratulated the three women.