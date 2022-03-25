  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Three AP women felicitated by Central Minister

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh presenting an award to a AP woman at a programme in New Delhi on Thursday
x

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh presenting an award to a AP woman at a programme in New Delhi on Thursday

Highlights

They are among those selected across the country after completing 100 days of work under MGNREGS

Tadepalli: Three women from Andhra Pradesh - Yavarna Santi and Neteti Manga of Datti Rajeru mandal in Vizianagaram district, and Kallapalli Sumati of Kotturu mandal in Srikakulam district - were felicitated by Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh at Bhim Auditorium of Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.

The three women were among the 75 persons, who were selected across the country after they completed 100 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and all of them were provided training in various skills. The three women from Andhra Pradesh were given training in computer skills.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, principal secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, special commissioner Shanthipriya Pandey and EGS director P Chinna Tataiah congratulated the three women.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X