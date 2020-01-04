Three Capitals: High Power committee to meet on January 6

After the BCG committee the revealed the report on capital and development of the state to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, the high power committee constituted to study the recommendations of the committee along with GN Rao's committee is likely to meet on January 6.

The committee headed by finance minister Buggana Rajendranath would meet for the first time and will have a look at the two reports submitted to the state government by the retired IAS officer G N Rao and the Boston Consulting Group. The BCG committee report would be tabled before the State Cabinet on January 8.

Despite the High Power Committee was given time till January 26, they will discuss the report in the cabinet.

The special session of the Assembly to discuss the reports of the G N Rao committee and the Boston Consulting Group will be held after Republic Day.

It remains to be seen what the high power committee would decide and recommend on the capital and development of the state to the government.