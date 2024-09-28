Live
Just In
Three dead, 11 injured after a private bus collides container lorry in Bhuvanagiri district
A devastating road accident early Saturday morning resulted in the deaths of two passengers and left 11 others seriously injured. The incident occurred when a container lorry collided with a private travel bus that was parked on the national highway at Ellambavi in Choutuppal mandal.
The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar, 55, and Teja, 24, both hailing from Illandu, Khammam district. Tragically, both victims were asleep in the bus at the time of the accident and died at the scene. A total of 23 passengers were on board the bus when the collision occurred.
Authorities responded promptly to the accident, launching rescue operations and transporting the injured to a local hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently moved to the government hospital in Choutuppal for post-mortem examination.
The police have registered a case regarding the incident, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.