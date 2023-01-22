Three dead after a train collides them Atmakur Railway bridge in Nellore

Three people including two Men and one woman died on the spot when a train collided with them at Atmakur bus stand railway bridge in Nellore. The accident took place when the oncoming train collided the deceased while they were crossing the tracks.



After receiving the information, the railway police reached the spot and taken the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.



The police are investigating into how the accident happened and started probe in all the angles and finding out whether it was an accident or suicide. The identity of victims is yet to be ascertained.

