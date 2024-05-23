Three dead and several injured in road accidents at Kurnool and Nirmal

Tragedy struck in Telugu states as two separate road accidents reported in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh and Nirmal of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. In Kurnool district, a private travel bus overturned near Kodumuru, leading to the deaths of two children.

The bus was carrying 30 passengers at the time of the accident, with many sustaining injuries. The injured passengers were rescued by local police and taken to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. The bus was en route from Hyderabad to Adon when the accident occurred, with the cause still under investigation.



In another incident in Nirmal district, a private bus overturned on Mahbub Ghat in Sarangapur mandal, causing injuries to 25 passengers and claiming one life. Of the injured, ten were taken to Nirmal Government Hospital for treatment, while two individuals with critical injuries were transferred to Hyderabad for further medical care. According to police reports, the bus was traveling from Adilabad to Hyderabad and was attempting to overtake a car when the accident took place.