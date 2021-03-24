Three killed and three injured after unidentified vehicle hit auto in Sattenapalli

Guntur: Three persons were killed when the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling hit by an unidentified vehicle at Yedu Lantarla Centre in Sattenapalli town in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police, six workers were traveling in the auto rickshaw from Guntur to Dhulipalla. When an unidentified vehicle hit the auto rickshaw, two agriculture workers and the auto driver were killed on the spot and three other workers were injured. They have been shifted to the local government hospital for treatment. The Police officials rushed to spot and collecting the details of the deceased.