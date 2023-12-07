Live
Just In
Three students missing in Tirumala found in Kamareddy
The three missing students, S Chandrasekhar, G Srivardhan, and Vaibhav Yogesh from Tirumala were found in Kamareddy. On Wednesday evening, the three students studying at SV High School in Tirumala went missing.
The school teachers immediately informed the parents after the students failed to return to the examination and a complaint was filed with the Tirumala Two Town Police, but the students could not be found.
Upon checking the CCTV cameras, it was discovered that the students had boarded an RTC bus from Tirumala to Tirupati and were carrying laptops with them.
Further investigation led the police to find them in Kamareddy, where they were detained and taken to the police station. The Kamareddy police have informed the Andhra Pradesh police and the parents regarding the students' whereabouts. The investigation is underway to find out why the students decided to run away is currently unclear.