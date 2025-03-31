Live
Three students selected for national youth parliament
Visakhapatnam: Three girls from Visakhapatnam got selected for the national youth parliament scheduled next month. Jyotsna, Lasya and Sivani from Visakhapatnam nodal area were shortlisted after the preliminary rounds held in nine nodal areas in Andhra Pradesh. About 10 participants from each nodal area were selected for the state level youth parliament.
Nehru Yuva Kendra youth officer G Maheswara Rao informed that three students’ have been selected from the National Youth Parliament from Visakhapatnam nodal area. About 90 students participated in the state-level competitions that were held on March 28 at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. Maheshwara Rao mentioned that only three students can participate in the national level competition and they were all selected from Visakhapatnam.