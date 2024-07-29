Live
Three Youths Go Missing in Telugu Ganga Reservoir; Search Operations Underway
Three young men from Proddutur have gone missing at the Telugu Ganga Reservoir-1 in Challabasaiyapalle, Duvvur Mandal. The trio had informed their families that they were going to the reservoir on Sunday. However, when they did not return home by evening, their families grew concerned and rushed to the site to search for them.
Upon arrival, the family discovered personal belongings, including clothes and sandals, that belonged to the missing youths, prompting them to contact the local police. In response, law enforcement officials quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation to locate the trio.
Authorities are working diligently to gather more information and conduct further searches in hopes of finding the missing individuals. The situation remains serious, and updates are expected as the search progresses