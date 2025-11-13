Ticket checking drive fetches Rs 8.59 cr

Vijayawada: Demonstrating its commitment to passenger discipline and revenue protection, the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has recorded a remarkable Rs 8.59 crore in revenue during October 2025 through extensive ticket checking drives conducted across the division.

The achievement reflects the Division’s focused efforts to promote a culture of accountability, ensuring safe and comfortable journeys for genuine passengers. The initiative was implemented under the guidance of B Prasantha Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, and coordinated by BVNS Ravi Prasad, Assistant Commercial Manager, who led a dedicated team of ticket checking personnel.

During the month-long campaign, teams detected a total of 56,957 cases of ticketless travel, collecting Rs 5.06 crore in penalties; 64,998 cases of irregular travel, realising Rs 3.50 crore; and 871 cases of unbooked luggage, resulting in Rs 1.77 lakh in fines.

Recognising the exemplary performance, Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), felicitated outstanding ticket checking staff with mementoes and certificates for their professionalism and dedication.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Sonakiya commended the team’s contribution, stating, “Our ticket checking staff play a crucial role in maintaining fairness and integrity within the rail system.